Sale of Canadian armoured vehicles to ICE agency 'deeply troubling': Kwan

Photo: The Canadian Press Roshel armoured vehicles are seen at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Anti-armament advocates say Canadian firms shouldn’t be supplying armoured military vehicles to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or any other organizations with sketchy human rights records.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan says she's deeply troubled because the ICE agency has been credibly accused of human rights abuses.

U.S. government procurement records show ICE recently placed a rush order for a fleet of 20 armoured vehicles made by Brampton, Ont.-based Roshel.

Kelsey Gallagher from Project Ploughshares, a non-governmental organization that promotes peace, says if the vehicles were sold to any other security service in the world with the same documented pattern of abuse, Ottawa likely would step in to stop it.

When asked about the sale by reporters, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said only that the federal government was not contacted about any permits for the transaction.

The company has not responded to requests for comment and further details about the sale.