Canada News

Government sending early retirement info to about 70,000 public servants

Feds seek to cut 40k jobs

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian walks past a Government of Canada building in Fort Smith, NWT, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The federal government is in the process of sending information on its planned early retirement program to almost 70,000 employees as it works to reduce the size of the public service.

Mohammad Kamal, director of communications for the Office of the President of the Treasury Board, says letters are being sent to roughly 68,000 public servants who may be eligible for the program.

Ottawa is looking to cut the number of public service jobs by about 40,000 from a peak of 368,000 positions in 2023.

The government is trying to boost the rate of attrition and avoid cuts to younger workers by offering a voluntary program allowing workers to retire earlier without incurring a pension penalty.

The budget says the government intends to implement the one-year program as soon as January, though Kamal says legislation is still required for the government to move the plan forward.

Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Sharon DeSousa told reporters last month she doesn't expect to see many members sign up for the early retirement incentive, given the high cost of living.