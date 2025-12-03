Canada News

Coalition calls on Liberals to drop hate crime bill, says it criminalizes protest

Backlash to hate crime bill

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A coalition that includes civil liberties, community and labour groups is calling on the Liberal government to withdraw its hate crime bill.

They say Bill C-9 gives police too much power and could criminalize protest.

Among other measures, the bill would create new crimes of obstruction and intimidation aimed at protecting places of worship and institutions used by an identifiable group.

Tim McSorley of the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group says the bill threatens free expression, freedom of assembly and the ability to engage in protest and dissent.

McSorley made the comments at a press conference on Parliament Hill today, alongside representatives from the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council, and Independent Jewish Voices.

Other coalition media events are planned for today in Mississauga and London in Ontario, and in Vancouver and Edmonton.