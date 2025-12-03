Canada News

Parks Canada sites saw 13 per cent spike in visitors with Canada Strong Pass in place

National park visits surge

Photo: The Canadian Press Visitors explore Cascade Ponds in Banff National Park, Alta., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Parks Canada says its sites saw a 13 per cent increase in the number of visitors over the summer while the Canada Strong Pass was in effect.

Megan Hope, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, says the agency reported about 14.5 million visitors from June 20 to Sept. 2.

National historic sites saw an increase of around 20 per cent while national parks saw an approximate increase of nine per cent.

The Canada Strong Pass offered free Parks Canada admission, free national museum admission to children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount on national museum admission for those aged 18 to 24.

The Department of Canadian Heritage said in September that midsummer results showed an average 15 per cent increase in attendance at participating national museums compared to last year.

The government is renewing the Canada Strong Pass later this month, from Dec. 12 to Jan. 15, 2026.