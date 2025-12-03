Canada News

Ministers McGuinty, Anand announce more than $200 million in funding for Ukraine

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, left and Minister of National Defence David McGuinty following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The government is pledging another $235 million in funding for Ukraine, with National Defence Minister David McGuinty and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announcing Canada's latest commitments.

McGuinty says Canada will work with NATO allies to purchase a package of critical military capabilities sourced from the United States valued at around USD $500 million.

Canada’s contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package will be CAD $200 million.

At a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels, Anand announced $35 million in funding for NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

A Global Affairs Canada news release says the funding will allow NATO to provide Ukraine with medical supplies, personal protective equipment, communications tools, training, logistics support and support measures to enhance Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO forces and rebuild critical defence infrastructure.

The Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in funding for Ukraine since 2022, including $6.5 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine through to 2029.