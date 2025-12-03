Mike Smith of 'Trailer Park Boys' has court date in N.S. for sexual assault charge
Mike Smith of “Trailer Park Boys" fame has a court date scheduled this morning in Dartmouth, N.S., for his sexual assault case.
Smith was charged on Oct. 2 in an alleged sexual assault from December 2017 involving a female complainant.
Smith, 53, was born near New Glasgow, N.S., and is best known for playing Bubbles on the television show “Trailer Park Boys.”
Trailer Park Boys Incorporated, a Nova Scotia-based company with Smith registered as one of three directors, has said the firm is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.
In April 2016, Smith faced a misdemeanour domestic battery charge in Los Angeles following an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman, with the charge being dropped a month later.
Smith denied any wrongdoing after his April 1, 2016, arrest, saying the woman involved in the Hollywood incident was a friend of his with whom he had a “loud and heated dispute.”
