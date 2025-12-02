Canada News

Liberal minister backs Bloc call to eliminate religious exemption for hate speech

Criminalizing more speech

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Marc Miller speaks to reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Culture Minister Marc Miller is expressing support for the removal of a religious exemption for hate speech in the Criminal Code.

Miller, who chaired the justice committee until he rejoined cabinet Monday, says he doesn’t believe people should be using religion to escape from prosecution for a hate crime.

The Bloc Québécois said in a press release Monday that the party had the government’s support for an amendment to get rid of the exemption.

The comments follow a report by the National Post saying the Liberals had reached a deal with the Bloc to remove the exemption in exchange for supporting the Liberals’ hate crime bill, C-9.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will oppose the amendment, which he called an attack on freedom of expression and religion.

The House of Commons justice committee has started the clause-by-clause process to amend the bill, but that work stalled during the last committee meeting due to a Conservative filibuster.