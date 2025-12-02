Canada News

Multi-agency effort led to seizure of large amounts of fentanyl, other drugs: RCMP

217 arrested in drug busts

Photo: The Canadian Press Lab equipment and fentanyl is shown in evidence bags during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The RCMP says it teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to seize 386 kilograms of fentanyl and significant amounts of other illicit drugs over a five-month period.

The Mounties say the effort, which ran from late May through the end of October, brought together agencies across Canada to focus on fentanyl traffickers, production labs, distribution networks and those who finance the drug trade.

The force says those actions led to thousands of arrests and charges — including the arrest of 217 people for trafficking fentanyl while on bail.

Agencies also reported seizing more than $13 million in cash.

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House has repeatedly expressed concern about the southbound flow of fentanyl into the United States — criticism it has used to justify tariffs against Canada.

During a briefing today on the five-month enforcement effort, police said almost all of the fentanyl produced in Canada was intended for the domestic market.