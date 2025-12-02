Canada News

Toronto garbage worker dead after being hit by his own truck: police

Killed by own garbage truck

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

A Toronto garbage truck driver is dead after police say he was hit by his own truck.

Police say they were called to the collision just after 8:30 a.m. in Scarborough.

They say the man died at the scene.

Police say the provincial Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The ministry investigates any workplace death.

No further details were immediately released by police.