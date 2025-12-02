Canada News

Search of Winnipeg landfill for woman killed by serial killer starts: Kinew

Photo: The Canadian Press A search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose who was killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has begun. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Searchers began combing through the first truckload of material at a Winnipeg landfill on Monday morning in hopes of finding the remains of a woman killed by a convicted serial killer more than three years ago.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew confirmed that the official search of Brady Road landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose began after a First Nations ceremony took place with the woman's family.

"I was there this morning to smoke the pipe with her parents, Albert and Theresa, as well as her sister...who is working on the search," Kinew told reporters at an unrelated event later in the day.

"It's an important bond that these parents have with their child that they're trying to bring home in a very tragic situation as a result of a very terrible crime. The role that I have as a premier is to try and show the understanding and compassion that we as a province have for them as they go through this."

Months after the province launched a preliminary search at Brady Road landfill, the first truck carrying debris was transferred to a search facility at the site where workers will comb through it to locate Shingoose's remains, said Kinew.

The province began a "test phase" of a search at the landfill in August. It included excavating an area to determine what the search process would look like, as well as conducting ground-penetrating radar tests to narrow down a search location.

His trial heard he targeted the women at Winnipeg homeless shelters and disposed of their bodies in garbage bins.

Skibicki admitted to the slayings but argued he was not criminally responsible due to a mental illness. He was convicted of first-degree murder in the four killings and sentenced last year to life in prison.

At the time of the trial, Shingoose had not been identified and was referred to in court as Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, a name given to her by Indigenous grassroots community members.

Months later, police announced that interviews with Skibicki after the trial, along with DNA evidence, led them to identify the unknown victim as Shingoose. They said they believed her body was taken to the landfill.

Police first became aware of Skibicki's crimes after the remains of Rebecca Contois were discovered in a garbage bin in May 2022. More of her remains were found at the same landfill.

Kinew committed to searching the site for Shingoose after a similar dig at a different landfill for the two other victims.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered at the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg. The search there concluded in the summer.

"Three years ago, we as Manitobans were just starting to enter the search-the-landfill conversation. One year ago, we were starting the search at Prairie Green, which was ultimately successful in bringing home Mercedes and Morgan. And now, today, we have begun the search in the most intense phase for Ashlee Shingoose, which I hope is successful," said Kinew.

The premier said the search facility erected at Prairie Green has been transported to Brady Road, with the dig looking quite similar at the new landfill. A space has been designated at the city-run Brady Road for the family to gather.

A separate search for another woman believed to be at Brady Road could begin after Shingoose is located, said Kinew. Tanya Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg in September 2011 and police believe her body was dumped in a garbage bin and taken to that landfill.

First Nations advocacy group Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said it stands with Shingoose and Nepinak's family.

"Our families have carried heartbreak every single day. Now they can carry hope. We will walk beside them until their loved ones are brought home, and we will continue to demand safety, justice and accountability for every First Nation person in this province," Grand Chief Kyra Wilson said in a release.

Kinew said the province has budgeted for a year-long search, and would reassess tactics at the six-month mark.

A total of $40 million between the provincial and federal governments was earmarked for the Prairie Green search. It came in under budget at $18 million with another $2 million expected to decommission the site, Kinew said in August.

He said on Monday that the remaining balance would be put toward the Brady Road dig.