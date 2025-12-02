Canada News

Canadians fight back as CRA cracks down on pandemic benefit recipients

Photo: Rob Kruyt/BIV. At his home studio in Vancouver, B.C., musician Mike Wetering is among more than 3,500 Canadians who have been locked in federal court fighting repayment of pandemic-era benefits.

For two decades, Mike Wetering had been a fixture of the Vancouver music scene, playing regular shows at casinos, the Coppertank Grill, and The Backstage Lounge on Granville Island.

In 2019, he was in the process of pivoting his business model, investing money in a home recording studio and attempting to place his music—rock-inspired tunes influenced by everything from jazz to the Congolese dance music soukous—in film, television and video games.

Then, in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and as with so many Canadians, businesses shut and work dried up. Wetering received a total of $38,000 from the federal government in pandemic aid, a lifeline he said saved him from abject poverty.

About a year and a half later, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) contacted him with some bad news: the business costs he had written off in the year leading up to the pandemic meant he didn’t meet the $5,000 income threshold to receive COVID benefits. He was ordered to pay back all the money Ottawa had given him.

“I was just kind of shocked and paralyzed,” said the musician. “It felt heavy handed. Why are they putting me on this track?”

Five years later, Wetering is one of more than 3,500 Canadians who have been locked in legal action seeking to access or overturn pandemic-era repayment orders issued by Canada’s national tax agency.

Of those, only 100 applications to the Federal Court were granted judicial review. Another 2,628 were dismissed, withdrawn or had some other outcome, while 820 are still awaiting a final decision, according to data BIV obtained from the CRA.

Federal Court acting Chief Justice Martine St-Louis declined an interview request. But in a statement, her office said a spike in applications has led to the number of non-immigration applications for judicial review doubling since 2022.

A “substantial” number of those cases are due to pandemic benefits, a heavy administrative burden made worse because most of the people bringing applications to the court don’t have a lawyer.

“This has placed additional demands on the court’s strained resources,” the statement added.

According to CRA spokesperson Déborah Cléry, the tax agency has taken a “proactive approach” by trying to resolve judicial applications before they make it to a hearing.

By Oct. 29, 2025, 361 cases made it to a Federal Court hearing, and 71 per cent of those were dismissed.

'Opaque' review process made worse by lack of lawyers

Nabila Qureshi, a staff lawyer at the Ontario-based Income Security Advocacy Centre (ISAC), said the Federal Court applications identified by BIV represent a fraction of tens of thousands of Canadians facing the prospect of repaying pandemic benefits.

“There’s so many barriers to getting to Federal Court for the average Canadian,” Qureshi said. “Many people are not represented. They can’t afford a lawyer.”

After Wetering was told he needed to repay COVID benefits, he sought help from his local member of Parliament and was eventually advised it would cost about $60,000 to argue the case with a lawyer. He said he had no choice but to represent himself.

“It’s brutal. It feels like I’m being bullied. It feels like they’re using the courts and their lawyers as their hitmen,” said Wetering. “I’m doing this all on my own dime. They’re doing it on a government wage and retirement package. There’s an asymmetry of burden here.”

The CRA’s attempts to reclaim pandemic benefits usually starts with a letter warning the person they were never eligible for the payments. The individual then has two chances to request a review. If those fail, filing a request for a judicial review in Federal Court is often the final “kick at the can,” said Qureshi.

If successful in court, the case is sent back to the CRA for another review.

In a statement, the CRA said that to “maintain impartiality and transparency” different officials carry out the first and second review.

But according to Qureshi, who has advised on about 200 overpayment cases, the process remains “very opaque.”

“The decision tells you almost nothing about why they decided against you.”

Like many Canadians fighting repayment orders for COVID-19 benefits, Mike Wetering is fighting the CRA without legal counsel. | Rob Kruyt/BIV

The lawyer said she has received a number of requests for help from people across Canada, including B.C.

“People across Canada are experiencing this and there’s very little help outside of Ontario,” Qureshi said.

Kevin Love, a staff lawyer with B.C.’s Community Legal Assistance Society, said he has been in contact with scores of people asked to repay a long list of COVID-19 benefits.

“The demand for services is outstripping what ourselves and other organizations can provide,” said Love.

Nearly all of the people that have contacted Love’s pro bono group earn very low incomes, and many were clearly eligible for a pandemic benefit but were given bad information by the government on where and how to apply, he said.

“These aren’t people who frittered away money on luxuries. These are people who spent the money on food, rent,” said Love. “These are people who tried to act honestly and got bad information.”

CRA provided bad information, claim critics

John Stapleton, a policy fellow at Toronto Metropolitan University’s National Institute on Ageing, said the CRA has published information on its website he later found contradicted the law.

In one example, Stapleton said he advised people to count honoraria in their tax returns because the CRA said to do so on their website—advice that has repeatedly been proven unlawful in court.

“I phoned the CRA and they confirmed it,” he said. “I did webinars across Canada telling people.”

Like Wetering, many people are being denied applications to cancel repayment of COVID benefits because they couldn’t prove they made more than $5,000 in the previous tax year.

Medical retiree Jerry Browne provided the Federal Court in Vancouver with bank records for over $5,700 in e-transfers and deposits to try to prove he had augmented his pension by repairing electronics.

In May 2025, the judge in the case found the documents did not include full account information or establish the source of the funds. Without invoices or receipts, the CRA could not confirm the deposits came from his self-employment activities, as required by law.

Victoria mother Shanel Higham was forced to repay $12,000 in pandemic payments after a court found that—while she lost two of three jobs and desperately needed the aid to support her family and cover living expenses—she still earned $1,000 over the eligibility period.

In her July 2025 ruling, Justice Danielle Ferron acknowledged Higham had struggled “to pay all her bills and feed her family.”

The judge ultimately ruled the CRA is not given discretion to circumvent the law or consider financial hardship, regardless of how unfair the criteria may seem to low-income people relying on multiple jobs.

CRA targeting low-income Canadians, says lawyer

In 2023, CRA head Bob Hamilton said the tax agency would not conduct a full review of more than $15.5 billion in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefits the auditor general reported may have been sent to ineligible recipients.

Hamilton, who disagreed with the auditor general’s findings, said at the time that “based on what we've seen so far, it wouldn't be worth the effort.”

Instead auditing businesses that may have improperly received a wage subsidy, Qureshi said the spike in Federal Court cases shows the CRA appears to be targeting low-wage workers who live payment-to-payment.

“They’re spending all this time and effort going after some pretty vulnerable people at a time of pretty high inflation,” said the lawyer.

According to Qureshi, people receiving the CRA’s overpayment requests often work as cleaners, babysitters or artists—jobs that almost always pay in cash and rarely involve receipts or a formal contract.

She said the CRA has often responded with harsh and unrealistic criteria it uses to decide who had a job and how much money they earned. That’s led to an untold number of erroneous determinations, only a fraction of which end up in court.

​The CRA’s Cléry pushed back on the idea it was targeting low-income Canadians. She said that due to upfront verification measures, agency audits “largely confirmed” that businesses that benefited from the wage subsidy program had a high level of compliance compared to individual Canadians who received emergency benefits.

“The Government was clear throughout the pandemic that while there would not be any penalties for those who applied for these benefits in good faith, individuals would have to repay those benefits to which they were not entitled,” said the CRA in a statement.

The agency added that it is “bound by the law” to assess entitlements based on clear eligibility requirements.

Love said that the benefit programs were rightly rushed by government officials. But over time, he said that has led to an evolving review process that makes submitting required documentation extremely challenging.

People are getting repayment letters from the CRA with vague requests, said Love. And when the case is sent for review, he said the results don’t explain how the tax agency came to its conclusions.

“A basic sense of fairness is you know why the decision being made was made,” said Love. “It’s not sufficient and it’s not transparent.”

'I think they just lost their way'

Earlier this month, the federal government’s latest budget says Ottawa is aiming to simplify Canada’s tax system and reduce administrative costs. Those changes mean ending the luxury tax on aircraft, yachts and other leisure vessels and eliminating the Underused Housing Tax, a measure aimed at discouraging foreign ownership of vacant or underused residential property in Canada.

At the same time, the budget earmarks an additional $123 million to collect overpayments of pandemic emergency benefits.

Stapleton, who spent 28 years as a benefits designer in Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, estimates the public cost of litigating a pandemic overpayment case can climb as high as $200,000—far more than what the CRA is attempting to recoup in pandemic benefits.

“I think they figured it’s going to be a pain in the neck going after the yachts and airplanes,” said Stapleton. “They’re going after people that don’t fight back and can’t fight back because they don’t have the resources.”

He added: “I think they just lost their way.”

Stapleton’s estimate of the public cost of litigation does not include the time and money put in by pro bono lawyers or the people involved in the case.

The CRA disputed claims it is spending more to recover COVID-19 benefits than it is recovering.

The agency estimates it paid out $13.86 billion in benefits it later redetermined should never have been released.

As of March 31, 2025, the CRA said it had recovered more than $2.83 billion of that sum at a cost of $702 million. Those costs included appeals, collections, compliance and verification, as well as corporate costs such as employee benefit plans and accommodation.

It’s not clear how much more Canada’s court system has spent on benefits litigation, nor the expenses borne by individuals like Wetering.

Back at his home in Vancouver, Wetering said he personally spends multiple hours a week preparing his own legal documents and researching his case.

In June, a judge denied his request for a judicial review, though the amount he was told to repay was reduced to $24,000 from an initial $38,000. He is now preparing to file a second petition to the court.

“I think we can all agree that the government should act in the case of fraud. But these people are not frauds. They’re not cheats,” said Love.

“The federal government is using an incredible number of resources on this. It’s clogging up the courts.”

Love added: “The question, is to what end?”