Canada News

Miller named new culture minister as Carney fills gaps left by Guilbeault

Miller replaces Guilbeault

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken MP Mark Miller speaks to the media at the Liberal caucus meeting in Edmonton on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney named Montreal MP Marc Miller as the new minister of Canadian identity and culture this afternoon.

Miller was in former prime minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet between 2019 and 2025 but was not included in Carney's cabinet until now.

He replaces Steven Guilbeault, who quit cabinet on Thursday following Ottawa's new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline.

Government Transformation Minister Joël Lightbound replaces Guilbeault as Carney's Québec lieutenant, while Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin is now also responsible for the nature portfolio.

Guilbeault served as environment minister for four years before Carney became prime minister, and was also the heritage minister from 2019 to 2021.

Miller also has been named minister for official languages.

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will name a new minister of culture and identity this afternoon.

Steven Guilbeault, the previous culture minister, quit cabinet on Thursday to protest Ottawa's new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline.

Guilbeault previously served as environment minister in Justin Trudeau's government.

During a previous stint as heritage minister, Guilbeault first introduced the Online Streaming Act.

The Prime Minister’s Office says there will be a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 3 p.m. ET.

It will be the first public event for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon since she was hospitalized with a respiratory illness last month.