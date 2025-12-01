Canada News

Weekend online sales after Black Friday up nine per cent from year ago: Salesforce

Shoppers go on online spree

Photo: The Canadian Press An employee works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A new report says Canadian online sales for the weekend following Black Friday were up nine per cent compared with a year ago.

The report by Salesforce says the increase came as order volumes over the weekend rose six per cent compared with year ago.

Caila Schwartz, director of consumer insights at Salesforce, says Canadian online shoppers also found the best deals globally.

The average discount rate over the weekend was 30 per cent, up from 29 per cent in 2024.

The report also noted that Canadian shoppers ramped up their use of artificial intelligence shopping tools this year, with traffic from agentic search platforms four times higher than what they were last year.

Salesforce says the weekend results followed Black Friday online sales in Canada that were up seven per cent compared with a year ago, while the number of orders rose six per cent.