Toronto officials to provide update on Thorncliffe Park highrise fire as hundreds displaced

Photo: The Canadian Press The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Fire officials in Toronto are expected to share more information today on a residential apartment fire that has displaced hundreds of people.

Toronto Fire Services division commander Rob Hewson will provide an update on the fire in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood at noon.

As of Sunday, a smouldering fire believed to be burning through insulation trapped in the walls between two Thorncliffe Park highrise towers was still active.

Close to 400 units had to be evacuated on Thursday when the fire broke out and carbon monoxide levels spiked.

Evacuees from two buildings are without a timeline for a return to their homes.

Fire officials have called it one of the most complex calls the fire department has tackled in recent memory.