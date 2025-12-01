Canada News

Families brave wintry weather for Christmas tree shopping

Tree shopping in snow

Christmas trees are shown at Downey's Farm in Caledon, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fatima Raza Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Sunday's wintry weather in Ontario added to the holiday spirit for some Christmas tree shoppers.

Families showed up to Downey's Farm in Caledon, bundled up against the cold to pick out the perfect tree for their homes.

The farm began it's Christmas festivities this weekend with seasonal activities like wagon rides, live shows and visits from Santa.

Lauren Wood, who came to the farm with her partner and their two young children, said it has snowed nearly every year that she has visited the farm, so the chilly temperatures and brisk wind could not deter her family one bit.

"Part of the snow just makes it feel a little more like Christmas, too," she said.

The farm's co-owner, Nathan Gorr, said he was pleased with the turnout of shoppers, given the inclement weather conditions which he said likely deterred some people from coming out.

Gorr said one of his favourite parts about running the farm with his wife Darlene Downey is seeing customers return. And often, he said he sees longtime customers who used to visit as children now come with their own kids.

The farm primarily sells Fraser fir trees, but also has balsam fir, white pine and Scotch pine.

Teresa Vozza and Greg Straatsma, who visited with their two children, said they have been coming to the farm for more than a decade.

"It's just a special place because you see families all around picking up trees and every year I ask myself, 'Is it time for a fake tree?,'" Vozza joked. "Then I always say no because of this ritual, because of how excited they get to come here."

The family picked out a Fraser fir tree, which they said is typically what they go for. They said they look forward to decorating the tree with ornaments, which they usually buy on their travels. This year, they bought one in Italy.

Wood, meanwhile, said she is happy to support the local farm and has been leaning towards buying real trees for as long as she can remember. She said they found their perfect tree in no time.

"It just it called us," she said of her seven-foot Fraser fir.

"You can't beat the smell of a real Christmas tree for sure," she said. "I try and buy local whenever I can and you know, this is a great farm."