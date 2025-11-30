Canada News

Suspect arrested after one dead, another injured at Ontario home: police

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

A suspect in a homicide investigation has been arrested at a home in southern Ontario where one person was found dead and another was seriously injured.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to the home in Lambton Shores around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

They say one person was dead and the injured person was sent to hospital.

Police say one person was arrested without incident.

No charges have been announced, and few details have been released about the homicide investigation.

Lambton Shores is east of Sarnia along the southern shores of Lake Huron.