Another blast of snow set to hammer already hard-hit parts of Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic moves slowly along Highway 400 at the Line 6 overpass in Innisfil, Ont. during a winter storm on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Wintry weather continues to hammer southern Ontario, with snowfall warnings in place for much of the region this weekend.

The warnings issued by Environment Canada stretch from Sault Ste. Marie, east to Chalk River, and south to Walpole Island on Lake St. Clair.

They call for between five and 20 centimetres of snowfall, while a special weather statement for Toronto says snow will be accompanied by strong winds.

For areas under snowfall warnings, the weather agency says travel will likely be challenging and visibility could be reduced at times.

Environment Canada says multiple rounds of snow last week already dumped just shy of 60 centimetres off Lake Huron, with areas west of Kitchener seeing closer to 30 centimetres.

The snow is expected to change to flurries for most areas later Sunday.