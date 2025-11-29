Canada News

Ontario winter wallop dumps up to 70 centimetres of snow in some parts

Ontario sees big snowfall

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic moves slowly along Highway 400 at the Line 6 overpass in Innisfil, Ont., during a winter storm on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

Many across Ontario will be cleaning up this weekend after being slammed by a multi-day storm that was set to dump upwards of 70 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Environment Canada had issued snow squall and storm warnings for parts of southern and southwestern Ontario, including areas along the eastern shore of Lake Huron and regions off Georgian Bay.

Up to 60 centimetres in northeastern Ontario was forecast as the system was expected to linger into Saturday.

The storm had knocked out power for thousands of Hydro One customers, and several hundred in the Georgian Bay area were still in the dark Saturday morning.

Toronto was largely expected to be spared by the storm, but Hamilton and the outskirts of the Greater Toronto Area, from Milton wrapping around to Oshawa, were slated to see upwards of 15 centimetres.

Weather forecasters have said it is rare but not unheard of for southern Ontario to see a storm like this so early in the season.