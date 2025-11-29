Canada News

Alberta's Smith to address UCP members again as UCP convention enters Day 2

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to a question following a speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network national conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Ottawa.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is to address members again this morning as her United Conservative Party's annual convention in Edmonton enters Day 2.

It comes after Smith inked a milestone deal with Ottawa earlier this week that promises to clear regulatory hurdles for a potential oil pipeline to the West Coast.

But when Smith took the stage Friday, she got a lukewarm response from party members when the deal came up.

She was met with a chorus of boos when she asked supporters if they feel more confident in Canada today than a few days ago.

The pact with Ottawa later became a sore spot when Smith and most of her cabinet took questions from the floor.

Jeffrey Rath, a leader in the province's separatist movement, said Alberta got a raw deal and sparked a standing ovation when he called for independence from Canada.