Alberta's Smith to address UCP members again as UCP convention enters Day 2
Day 2 of UCP convention
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is to address members again this morning as her United Conservative Party's annual convention in Edmonton enters Day 2.
It comes after Smith inked a milestone deal with Ottawa earlier this week that promises to clear regulatory hurdles for a potential oil pipeline to the West Coast.
But when Smith took the stage Friday, she got a lukewarm response from party members when the deal came up.
She was met with a chorus of boos when she asked supporters if they feel more confident in Canada today than a few days ago.
The pact with Ottawa later became a sore spot when Smith and most of her cabinet took questions from the floor.
Jeffrey Rath, a leader in the province's separatist movement, said Alberta got a raw deal and sparked a standing ovation when he called for independence from Canada.
