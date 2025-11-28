Canada News

Most assisted deaths in Canada come after cancer diagnosis, annual report finds

Cancer leading to MAID

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - A screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

A majority of the people who died with medical assistance in Canada in 2024 had a cancer diagnosis, new data shows.

Health Canada's annual report on medical assistance in dying shows that more Canadians are choosing assisted dying each year, but the rate of growth has slowed.

Overall, about five per cent of the people who died in Canada in 2024 had a medically assisted death.

The median age of those who chose MAID was 78.

Nearly all of the 16,499 people who had an assisted death last year had a condition that made their deaths "reasonably foreseeable."

Just 4.4 per cent were "track 2" MAID patients, whose deaths were not deemed to be foreseeable but who said they were suffering intolerably.