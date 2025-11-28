Canada News

CPAC says it's at ‘breaking point’ after CRTC postpones wholesale rate decision

CPAC could 'go dark'

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera while speaking at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The long-standing video service providing Canadians with direct coverage of political events says a recent CRTC decision puts its operation at risk.

CPAC says the move by the broadcast regulator to postpone a decision on increasing its wholesale rate threatens its ability to deliver programming.

The current rate of $0.13 per subscriber, paid by cable and satellite providers, has remained the same since 2018 — and those cable and satellite providers have been losing subscribers ever since.

CPAC says in a news release it is now at a "breaking point" and urgently needs to rebuild its broadcast infrastructure.

CEO Christa Dickenson says the unedited public affairs content CPAC offers is an antidote to the spread of misinformation.

Dickenson says CPAC's service could at some point “go dark.”