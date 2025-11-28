Canada News

Ontario storm to linger into weekend with 70 cm of snow possible in some areas

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian walks down a road during a snowstorm in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Many Ontario residents were waking up to the sights and sounds of Old Man Winter on Friday after the first major blast of a multi-day winter storm, while some areas brace for up to 70 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued snow squall and storm warnings Friday morning for parts of southern Ontario, including areas along the eastern shore of Lake Huron that could see snowfall amounts between 40 and 70 centimeres.

It said there could be up to 50 centimetres of snow for areas off Georgian Bay, and up to 60 centimetres in northeastern Ontario as the system was expected to linger into Saturday.

The weather office said drivers should expect poor visibility and major snowfall had already blanketed roads in northern Ontario.

Provincial police said Friday morning that some highways in northern Ontario, including parts of Highway 11 and Highway 655, remain closed due to deteriorating road conditions.

The storm knocked out power for thousands of Hydro One customers Thursday, and crews worked through the night to get people back online.

Several hundred customers in the Georgian Bay area were still without power Friday morning.

A stretch of southwestern Ontario was also set to see up to 40 centimetres of snow into the weekend. Several school boards in the region, including those in Norfolk County, Haldimand County, and Brant County, announced school and bus closures Friday.

Toronto was expected to be spared by the storm, but Hamilton and the outskirts of the Greater Toronto Area, from Milton wrapping around to Oshawa, were expected to see upwards of 15 centimetres.

Forecasters said it is rare but not unheard of for southern Ontario to see a storm like this so early in the season.