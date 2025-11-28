Canada News

Liberal MPs say party remains united after Guilbeault resigns from cabinet

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault as he arrives to deliver remarks at the Liberal caucus meeting in Edmonton on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Several Liberal MPs say the party remains united after Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet in response to the federal government's new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline.

In a social media post Thursday, Guilbeault said he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Mark Carney that afternoon "with great sadness" — then spelled out his objections to the prime minister's reversal of many of the key environmental decisions made by the previous Liberal government.

"Despite this difficult economic context, I remain one of those for whom environmental issues must remain front and centre," he wrote. "That is why I strongly oppose the memorandum of understanding between the federal government and government of Alberta."

Guilbeault said he intends to remain on as a Liberal MP but will no longer serve as Carney's Quebec lieutenant. It's not clear when a cabinet shuffle will take place.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Guilbeault has an "impressive track record," but he "respectfully" disagrees with his interpretation of the agreement signed with Alberta.

"I think it offers a number of pathways to major environmental advances in Western Canada, in Alberta notably," MacKinnon said. "These include things like carbon capture, like a better spreading out of renewable energy across the Prairies through interconnects."

Guilbeault made it clear that he was quitting cabinet over the pipeline deal and the government's pullback from major federal climate policies.

"Finally, over the past few months, several elements of the climate action plan I worked on as minister of the environment have been, or are about to be, dismantled," Guilbeault wrote.

MacKinnon said it's "never easy to have disagreements," but it's part of belonging to a political party.

"Canada is in a period where we need to secure our economic future," he said. "The developments today, those that have come before this and those that will follow will be squarely focused on securing our economic future."

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant told reporters Thursday that Guilbeault has been a "formidable" cabinet minister.

Asked if his resignation hurts the prime minister's credibility on the environment file, Oliphant said Carney is "maintaining the values we've always held while responding to a very, very difficult economic situation."

Oliphant said he thinks "every single member" of the Liberal party has a deep concern for the environment and climate change, as well as a "strong and enduring desire" to have a profound Canadian economy.

"When I watch the prime minister walk into a caucus meeting or in the House of Commons, our caucus is solidly behind him," he said.

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste said Guilbeault is a "very principled person."

"While I would have liked to see him still there, he's still part of the team and the team can disagree on things as we normally do in our caucus," Battiste said. "I think we're united in trying to have the best economy in the G7."

Guilbeault was environment minister to former prime minister Justin Trudeau for years and served as the chief salesperson and defender of the contentious consumer carbon tax.

In a social media statement posted late Thursday, Carney said Guilbeault’s leadership on advancing sustainability has shaped a more hopeful future.

"As Prime Minister, I have been deeply grateful for his counsel and contributions to our new government, which shares his fundamental commitment to climate ambition and climate competitiveness for Canada," Carney wrote.

"While we may have differing views at times on how exactly we make essential progress, I am glad Steven will continue to offer his important perspectives as a member of Parliament in our Liberal caucus."