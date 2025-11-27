Canada News

Parts of Ontario to see up to 60 cm of snow, heavy wind this week: Environment Canada

60 cm of snow to fall

Photo: The Canadian Press A person crosses the street in a spring snow storm in downtown Toronto, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Parts of southern Ontario will be hit by heavy winds and blowing snow this week, while some northern areas brace for up to 60 centimetres of snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued snowstorm warnings for a stretch of the province from Wawa to Timmins, and as far north as Moosonee, warning of snowfall amounts between 30 and 60 centimetres.

Those areas are expected to have near-zero visibility with heavy snow falling at a rate of up to four centimetres per hour into Friday.

The weather office says areas of central Ontario, including the southern shores of Georgian Bay, could see up to 30 centimetres of snow into Saturday.

It also says snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area is not expected to be significant, but the region could see strong winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour, with reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Environment Canada says the public should monitor weather forecasts and exercise caution when travelling.