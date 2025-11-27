284368
280415
Canada News  

Montreal university students decry Quebec government's plan to ban prayer rooms

Plan to ban prayer rooms

The Canadian Press - Nov 27, 2025 / 6:05 am | Story: 586340

Muslim students at a Montreal university say they're deeply troubled by the Quebec government's plan to ban prayer rooms in post-secondary schools.

They say the prayer room at Concordia University is an important gathering place for the Muslim community, visited by at least 500 students a day.

Some students say they chose to attend Concordia specifically because it has had a well-established prayer room for many years.

The Quebec government is expected to table a bill today that would ban prayer rooms in public institutions, most notably colleges and universities.

It would also ban full face coverings, such as the niqab, for post-secondary students.

Students at Concordia say the measures unfairly target the Muslim community and would create a new problem by forcing them to find other places to pray on campus.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (36)


More Canada News

280033