Canada News

Carney says he spoke with Trump Tuesday, will see him next week at World Cup event

Carney to meet with Trump

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during an news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, though negotiations with the United States on a new trade deal have not restarted.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Carney said he will be travelling to the U.S. next week for a World Cup event where he will be participating alongside Trump.

Carney says he does not wish "overdramatize" things and repeated that Canada is ready to re-engage with the U.S. on trade negotiations.

Trump cut off trade talks with Canada last month after the Ontario government ran television ads in U.S. markets using 1987 remarks from former U.S. president Ronald Reagan to highlight the downside of tariffs.

Carney was asked last week when was the last time he spoke with Trump, to which he responded "who cares," and that he would speak with Trump again "when it matters."

This week in Ottawa, Carney conceded he made a mistake in responding that way, and said his word choice was poor.