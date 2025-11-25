Canada News

Carney says his comment about speaking with Trump was a 'poor choice of words'

Carney walks back remark

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves following a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his recent reply to a question about the state of trade talks with the U.S. — "Who cares?" — amounted to "a poor choice of words."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hammered the prime minister over his comment during question period in the House of Commons today.

Poilievre says that Conservatives care about job losses in the lumber, steel, aluminum and auto sectors affected by U.S. tariffs.

Carney says he will announce further federal help for tariff-affected sectors later this week.

When he was asked Sunday during the G20 summit in Johannesburg when he last spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, Carney said "Who cares?" and added he doesn't have "burning issues" to discuss with Trump right now.

Carney is considering travelling to Washington next week for a FIFA World Cup event.