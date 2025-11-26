Canada News

Rising labour costs, natural disasters likely to continue to push up home insurance rates

Labour costs impact rates

Photo: Colin Dacre A home reconstruction in Traders Cove. June 17, 2025. The area was devastated by the McDougall Creek wildfire in August 2023.

A shortage of skilled workers, combined with rising demand and the impact of natural disasters, is expected to continue to drive up the cost of home building in this country.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada points to a report by the Conference Board of Canada titled: Building Under Pressure – Skilled Trades Shortages and Rising Construction Costs”. The IBC claims that unless more is done to ease the shortage of workers, it will get worse, costing Canadians nearly an extra $8 billion annually by 2045.

The Conference Board found that job vacancies among skilled trades in residential construction have grown by 11 per cent annually since 2017 and are expected to grow by 13 per cent every year between 2026 and 2045.

It suggests that translates into a shortfall of 32,000 people over the next 20 years, likely pushing up prices in the house building sector by 2.3 per cent annually.

The IBC says the rising frequency and severity of natural disasters are adding to the strain on the labour supply. Repairs and rebuilds are more expensive and take longer. That is being factored in as insurers calculate premiums.

“Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has been raising concerns about labour shortages for years, as they have a significant impact on insurers’ ability to help Canadians recover in a timely manner after a natural catastrophe,” said Maximilien Roy, vice-president of strategy, IBC.

“At the same time, we are seeing governments across Canada rush to tackle the ongoing housing crisis and, too often, planning decisions are being made that place new housing in areas at high risk for flooding, fire or hail.”

The CBoC report found that when rebuild costs and living expenses become extreme, insurance carriers may fully exit specific markets and regions, leaving fewer options for homeowners' insurance.

IBC continues to push governments to better protect Canadians from natural disasters. It recently released a three-point plan that calls for new homes not to be built in high-risk areas and better building code standards to account for increasing risks from severe weather.

“IBC supports government efforts to build the new housing Canada needs, but the lack of a plan to ensure communities are protected from the impacts of wildfires, floods and other natural disasters will further exacerbate skilled labour shortages,” said Roy.

“In addition, investments in programs to overcome the labour crunch must be complemented with policy decisions that protect vulnerable communities, ensure the continued sustainability of the home insurance market, and reduce the financial and emotional tolls of natural disasters.”