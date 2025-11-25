Canada News

Ontario youth arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly posting ISIS videos: RCMP

Teen charged in terror probe

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The RCMP says a youth in the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested and charged in a terrorism investigation.

The RCMP says officers arrested the young person on Nov. 4, and they were charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group by editing and publicly posting ISIS propaganda videos.

They say the youth has also been charged with inviting a person to provide property, i.e. firearms, intending that they be used, in whole or in part, for the purpose of facilitating or carrying out a terrorist activity.

Police did not provide further details on the alleged offences.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The RCMP says several police forces, including Toronto police, the New York Police Department and the Ontario Provincial Police were involved in the investigation.