Legendary curler, broadcaster Colleen Jones dies at 65

Photo: The Canadian Press Team Nova Scotia coach Colleen Jones talks to her team at the break as they play Team British Columbia-Grandy at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Colleen Jones, a world champion curler whose effervescent personality made her a popular presence on the CBC over nearly four decades with the national broadcaster, has died. She was 65.

Jones was diagnosed with cancer in early 2023. Her son Luke announced she died Tuesday morning in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A Halifax native, Jones was named a member of the Order of Canada in 2022. She filed her final report for the CBC a year later before retiring.

Jones won her first Canadian women's curling championship in 1982. Just 22 at the time, she became the youngest skip to win the competition.

Her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts title came in 1999. Jones's team of Kim Kelly, Mary-Anne Arsenault and Nancy Delahunt followed with four straight titles from 2001-04.

She joined the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom in 1986 and became Halifax's first female sports anchor. In 1989, Jones moved to CBC Newsworld to present weather, sports, and slice-of-life stories before returning to Nova Scotia in 2012.

Jones, who also won women's world titles in 2001 and '04, was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.