Canada News

Five more Alberta UCP legislature members facing recall, bringing total to 14

14 MLAs facing recalls

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provides an update on teacher bargaining in Calgary, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Elections Alberta says it has approved recall petitions against five more members of Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party caucus, bringing the total to 14.

The new number means that almost a third of the 47 United Conservative members in the legislature are under recall.

The latest ones include cabinet ministers Searle Turton and Nathan Neudorf.

Also facing recall are backbenchers Jason Stephan, Jackie Lovely and Glen van Dijken.

Under Alberta's Recall Act, any citizen in a riding can ask to begin collecting signatures to try to get their legislature member recalled if they feel the member is failing at their duties.

Many of those starting petitions against the first nine legislature members said their MLA was not representing the riding well and should not have used the Charter's notwithstanding clause to end a recent provincewide teachers strike.