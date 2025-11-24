Canada News

Two brothers, 19 and 22, dead after being struck by a light-rail train near Montreal

Two brothers killed by train

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk towards the REM light rail system at McGill station, in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Two brothers from a town southwest of Montreal have been identified as the victims of a fatal collision with a light-rail train over the weekend.

Simon and Samuel Brochu, both of St-Rémi, Que., died after being struck by the automated train early Saturday morning near Brossard, Que.

Simon Brochu, 19, died at the scene and his brother, Samuel Brochu, 22, died in hospital on Sunday.

Police say the collision occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday, when three young men attempted to use the tracks to cross to the other side of Highway 10.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, survived the collision.

A Quebec provincial police spokeswoman said Monday the investigation was ongoing.