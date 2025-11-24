Canada News

'He should care': Conservatives slam Carney on Trump comments

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Conservative MPs slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney Monday over dismissive comments he made recently about stalled trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While taking questions from reporters in Johannesburg over the weekend, Carney was asked when he last spoke with Trump and replied: "Who cares?"

Carney had said previously both men have been busy and later said there isn't a pressing issue he needs to discuss with Trump.

Conservatives zeroed in on Carney's comments during question period in the House of Commons on Monday, with party leader Pierre Poilievre pointing out that Carney campaigned during the spring election on his ability to deal with the Trump administration.

Government House leader Steve MacKinnon deflected Poilievre's line of questioning by switching topics.

Carney was not present for question period Monday, having just returned this morning from the G20 summit in South Africa.