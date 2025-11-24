Canada News

Passage of housing bill sparks protest, clearing of Queen's Park public gallery

Bill sparks protest in Toronto

Shouts and chants rained down upon politicians at the Ontario legislature Monday as the government passed a housing bill that critics say makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants.

"People over profits," members of ACORN Canada, a tenant advocacy group, chanted from the public gallery at Queen's Park at the time of the vote.

At one point, Premier Doug Ford told the yelling crowd to "go find a job."

Security eventually cleared the public gallery in order to complete the final vote on Bill 60.

It is one of several bills the government has fast-tracked this fall legislative session. It skipped the committee stage altogether.

"This government has ignored public opinion and denied us a voice," said Alejandra Ruiz-Vargas, president of ACORN Canada.

"Bill 60 will worsen homelessness, the mental-health crisis and despair across the province."

They said the bill would accelerate evictions and strip tenants of their ability to defend themselves.

Housing Minister Rob Flack said the province is restoring balance in the landlord-tenant system while maintaining tenant protection.

Flack has said the legislation is designed to streamline housing approvals and let developers build homes more quickly.

He said he heard the criticism from the gallery.

"I don't agree with it because we're creating balance in the landlord-tenant system, and the bottom line is, we're creating more affordable units for people to buy because we are creating more supply," said Flack.

"With more supply comes lower rents."

He said the government is making changes to the Landlord and Tenant Board in order to speed up adjudication. The board has been beset by delays for years coming out of the pandemic.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner slammed the government for skipping committee hearings, where stakeholders can ordinarily provide input and recommendations to strengthen or alter legislation before it becomes law.

"How can you bring forward legislation that's literally going to force more people to live on the streets and not talk to anyone who understands what tenants are going through?" Schreiner said.

"I mean, that's exactly why you saw such a huge protest here at Queen's Park on Saturday. That's why you saw people in the galleries today. People simply cannot afford to live in Doug Ford's Ontario."

Other measures in Flack's legislation include prohibiting the City of Toronto from requiring green roofs and taking aim at other so-called green standards; speeding up the establishment of transit-oriented communities; allowing some minor variances as of right; and facilitating faster minister's zoning orders, which allow normal planning processes to be circumvented.

While Flack said the government is committed to increasing housing supply, the province has quietly backed away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes over 10 years by 2031.

Flack has been noncommittal on that goal.