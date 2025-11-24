Canada News

Health minister dismisses key recommendation from expert report on pharmacare

Pharmacare idea dismissed

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Marjorie Michel rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel is dismissing the key finding of an expert advisory committee on pharmacare, which says Ottawa should fully fund a list of essential medicines without cutting deals with the premiers.

The committee's report, released Friday, says the federal government should create the list and provide funding to ensure all Canadians can get essential medication at no cost.

The chair of the committee says it's clear trying to negotiate bilateral deals with the provinces and territories doesn't work.

Michel shook her head when asked about that recommendation today, saying the provinces and territories are responsible for delivering health care and her government's role is to negotiate with them.

She also pointed out that the committee's report is not binding on the government.

The expert committee was a requirement of the Pharmacare Act that the Trudeau Liberal government passed into law just over a year ago.