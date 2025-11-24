Industry Minister Joly heads to South Korea to meet with Hanwha
Joly heads to South Korea
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is jetting off to Asia for a five-day trip to meet with major companies and discuss Ottawa's hunger for attracting large investments into Canada's defence-related sectors.
The meetings come as Canada looks to quickly ramp up non-U.S. exports, and will include talks with one of the two bidders on Canada's major submarine procurement project.
Joly is meeting with officials from the Korean business conglomerate Hanwha, part of a trip lasting through Friday that includes stops in Seoul and Busan in South Korea, and later in Tokyo, Japan.
Her talks with government counterparts and industry are expected to cover a range of topics, including automotive and battery manufacturing, shipbuilding and mining.
It comes a month after Prime Minister Mark Carney sojourned to South Korea to visit a Hanwha submarine manufacturing facility, and weeks ahead of the anticipated release of Canada's new defence industrial strategy.
Canada is searching for a supplier for up to 12 new submarines -- a major, multibillion-dollar military procurement project to replace Canada's Victoria class subs that will retire in the next decade.
More Canada News
- Poll: Iran strikes escalation?Poll - 7:30 am
- Rogers Pass closedRogers Pass - 7:05 am
- Cold snap hits OntarioOntario - 6:55 am
- Canada won't be involvedCanada - 6:50 am
- Israeli, Iran trade strikesIran - 6:30 am