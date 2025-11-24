Canada News

Industry Minister Joly heads to South Korea to meet with Hanwha

Photo: The Canadian Press Industry Minister Melanie Joly speaks with reporters as she makes her way to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is jetting off to Asia for a five-day trip to meet with major companies and discuss Ottawa's hunger for attracting large investments into Canada's defence-related sectors.

The meetings come as Canada looks to quickly ramp up non-U.S. exports, and will include talks with one of the two bidders on Canada's major submarine procurement project.

Joly is meeting with officials from the Korean business conglomerate Hanwha, part of a trip lasting through Friday that includes stops in Seoul and Busan in South Korea, and later in Tokyo, Japan.

Her talks with government counterparts and industry are expected to cover a range of topics, including automotive and battery manufacturing, shipbuilding and mining.

It comes a month after Prime Minister Mark Carney sojourned to South Korea to visit a Hanwha submarine manufacturing facility, and weeks ahead of the anticipated release of Canada's new defence industrial strategy.

Canada is searching for a supplier for up to 12 new submarines -- a major, multibillion-dollar military procurement project to replace Canada's Victoria class subs that will retire in the next decade.