Fears over plastic contamination prompts nationwide recall of many Yoplait yogurts

Nationwide yogurt recall

Photo: The Canadian Press A package of Yoplait drinkable yogurts is shown in this handout image from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

Many of Yoplait's yogurts have been pulled from Canadian shelves after the company shared fears over pieces of plastic in some products.

Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued the recall after discovering a defect in "a packaging component" that could cause plastic to possibly enter into their drinkable yogurts.

The recall, now being led by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, includes all flavours of the company's 200 milliltre YOP drinkable yogurt.

The company said only those with best before dates ranging from Oct. 21, 2025, to Jan. 12, 2026, are subject to the recall.

The company said it continues to work closely alongside Canada's food agency and its retail partners so it can ensure no one consumes the recalled items.

"The health and well-being of Canadians is our top priority," the company wrote in a post on its website about the recall.