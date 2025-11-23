Canada and G7 security partners to focus on disrupting transnational organized crime
Fighting transnational crime
Interior and security ministers from Canada and the other Group of Seven countries are pledging to work together to aggressively fight transnational organized crime.
Wrapping up a two-day meeting in Ottawa, the G7 ministers say they are committed to disrupting the ability of global crime groups to finance and profit from their heinous activities.
Magnus Brunner, the European commissioner for internal affairs and migration, says much can be learned from Canada on tackling organized criminal groups as they become more sophisticated and global in their reach.
The G7, an informal grouping of leading economies, includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union.
Participants at the meeting also examined the problems of migrant smuggling and the intimidation of diaspora communities by authoritarian states.
In addition, they discussed tactics to deal with the online challenges of terrorist and violent extremist content, cybercrime and the internet-related dimensions of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
