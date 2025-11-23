Canada News

Brampton man wanted for second-degree murder for allegedly killing his father: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Brampton, Ont., say they are searching for a man in his 20s wanted for the murder of his father.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a home on Clearjoy Street on Saturday afternoon where they found a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts from first responders.

Police say the man's 25-year-old son is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the incident and for attempted murder.

They describe the suspect as South Asian, 5'3, with a thin build, black braided hair and tattoos on both arms, and was last seen wearing blue pyjama pants with a Christmas pattern and dark outer jacket and white shoes.

Police say the man is considered to be armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him if spotted and to call 911.