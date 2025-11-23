Canada News

Canada, India revive talks for full trade deal, after 15-year attempt

Reviving India trade talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told The Canadian Press at the G20 summit in Johannesburg that both countries want a deal that would include most industrial sectors and services.

Canada and India launched talks 15 years ago for such a deal, but downgraded to a sectoral deal that would only touch on specific industries, up until fall 2023.

Ottawa suspended trade talks after going public with allegations from the RCMP that the Indian government was behind an assassination near Vancouver of a Sikh activist, followed by coercion and extortion.

Carney insists that there must be a security dialogue to rebuild trust with New Delhi, whom a federal inquiry branded as one of the most active perpetrators of foreign interference in Canada.

Anand says both countries expect to be able to double two-way trade by 2030, to US$50 billion.