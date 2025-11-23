Canada News

Carney says Ottawa, South Africa launching talks for an investment pact on minerals

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcomed by Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of South Africa, as he arrives to the G20 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa and South Africa have agreed to launch discussions for an investment-protection pact, focused on clean energy and minerals.

Carney is at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, where he says Canada wants to get more private-sector engagement between both countries, including in the responsible sourcing of critical minerals.

His comments come days after South Africa's envoy in Ottawa said his country was angling toward a "wine for gas" deal that would have his country sell higher-quality wines in Canada while importing liquified natural gas.

Carney also says he spoke with Angolan President João Lourenço in his capacity as chair of the African Union, about Canada partnering with the continental free-trade area that is taking shape.

The Carney government has faced criticism from advocates for stronger economic ties with African countries, who note that this month's budget prioritized markets in Asia and Europe but not Africa's young economies.

Carney says Canada needed to focus first on deepening the strong ties Ottawa already has with countries like Mexico and the U.K., but he expects more economic partnership with African countries.