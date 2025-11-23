Canada News

Carney: Talks with Trump will resume 'when it's appropriate'

No hurry to resume talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's not in a hurry to resume trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump but will "speak to him again when it matters."

Carney says he "doesn't have a burning issue to speak with the president about right now" and will speak again with the president "when it's appropriate."

The prime minister made the remarks speaking with reporters at a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is attending a G20 Summit.

Trump had scuttled talks last month over his punishing tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos when the Ontario provincial government ran an anti-tariff ad campaign.

Carney says Trump is busy but he looks forward to speaking to the president soon, likely sometime in the next two weeks, and will be ready for when America wishes to return to the table on trade.

Canada is meantime preparing separately to enter talks to renew the Canada-United States–Mexico Agreement, the country's most important free trade pact.