Canada News  

AUPE, Alberta Health Services reach tentative deal ending strike

Short-lived strike ending

The Canadian Press - Nov 22, 2025 / 8:35 am | Story: 585516
Treatment rooms in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital are pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
Treatment rooms in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital are pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. 

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and Alberta Health Services say they have reached a tentative deal, ending a strike that started this morning.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. with further details.

More to come.

