AUPE, Alberta Health Services reach tentative deal ending strike

Photo: The Canadian Press Treatment rooms in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital are pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and Alberta Health Services say they have reached a tentative deal, ending a strike that started this morning.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. with further details.

