Canada News
AUPE, Alberta Health Services reach tentative deal ending strike
Short-lived strike ending
Photo: The Canadian Press
Treatment rooms in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital are pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and Alberta Health Services say they have reached a tentative deal, ending a strike that started this morning.
A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. with further details.
More to come.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- 'Influencer' faces chargesVancouver - 12:38 pm
- Surge in high-risk casesKamloops - 12:36 pm
- Who will be the big cheese?Armstrong-Spallumcheen - 12:00 pm
- China suspends some tariffs Ottawa - 11:53 am
- Vehicle found by MountiesKelowna - 11:52 am
© 2026 Castanet.net