Ford mulls public sex offender registry, would use notwithstanding clause 'in a heartbeat'

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is looking at making some information on the sex offender registry public, in the wake of a controversial Supreme Court of Canada decision on child pornography sentences.

The possible changes are framed in a government proposal as quite preliminary, with law enforcement and expert consultations beginning, but Ford suggested Monday he is determined to forge ahead.

"(If) you have a sex offender and he's living next door down the street, and you have a bunch of kids, you want to know about it," Ford said.

"So we're going to make sure the sex offender registry is out there, public."

A government proposal on the consultations says the province is looking at possible changes to the registry, unsure at this stage whether those would be legislative, regulatory or operational changes.

Ford said he has already decided that if legislation is introduced and passed, and if it is struck down by the courts as unconstitutional, he would use the notwithstanding clause to save it.

"Sure, we're probably going to get shot down from the courts again, but I'll use every single tool to make sure we protect the victims over the sex offenders," he said.

"It's a no brainer. I'll use the notwithstanding clause in a heartbeat."

The government proposal raises the possibility of making "certain" information public, but it does not provide any specific options. It does, however, provide a reason for the start of the consultations.

"Our government was disappointed to learn of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to strike down mandatory minimums for child pornography offences," the document says.

"We believe this ruling weakens vital protections for children. That is why we are advancing measures that safeguard families, deter offenders, and give communities the information they need to stay safe."

The top court recently ruled that one-year mandatory minimum jail sentences for accessing or possessing child pornography violate the Charter of Rights.

Ontario's sex offender registry is known as Christopher's Law, named for 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson, who was killed in 1988 by a convicted sex offender.