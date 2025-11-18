Canada News

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Federal budget passes

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way to the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has narrowly survived a crucial budget vote — one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority Liberal government.

Members of Parliament ended weeks of drama and speculation about the Carney government’s fate by voting 170 to 168 on a confidence motion that expressed support for the fall federal budget.

Carney was elected in the spring on a campaign to end U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war, but only secured a minority government mandate — leaving the Liberals scrambling to secure support for the budget for weeks.

Several opposition MPs did not vote, which enabled the motion to pass in the House of Commons Monday evening.

In a dramatic turn of events just hours before the vote, Carney won Green Party Leader Elizabeth May's support after the prime minister said he is committed to Canada meeting its Paris Accord climate commitments.

Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont crossed the floor earlier in the month from the Conservative benches to join the government side, securing the Liberals another House vote.

ORIGINAL 11:55 a.m.

Members of Parliament will vote Monday evening on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget — a critical vote that could determine whether Canadians go back to the polls less than a year after the last election.

The critical budget vote, expected around 6:45 p.m. ET, is a vote of confidence in the minority Liberal government.

The Liberals need the votes of at least two MPs outside their party — or four vote abstentions from the opposition benches — for the budget to pass.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the budget's fate is a question for the opposition, not the Liberals.

"We delivered for Canadians and I hope they can feel the mood of the nation. Canadians want to go forward," Champagne told reporters on his way into Parliament on Monday.

Liberal MP Wayne Long said the governing party has its "fingers crossed." MP James Maloney, who chairs the Liberal caucus, said he can't see the budget failing because Canadians don't want another election so soon after the last.

"Fingers crossed, but I don't think we need to cross our fingers," Maloney said.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, kept up their steadfast opposition to the Liberals' spending plan on Monday.

Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif told reporters he expects every member of his caucus to vote against the budget.

Speaking in Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged federal MPs to pass the budget, saying it's in the "best interest of the country."

"It doesn't matter what political stripe you're from. We need to work as Team Canada right now," Ford said at Queen's Park on Monday.

While the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois have indicated they will not support the budget, four Conservative MPs did not vote on amendments to the budget last week that were considered confidence matters.

While most cited technical issues or other reasons to explain their absence from the vote, Alberta Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux did not. Jeneroux announced his intention to resign as an MP earlier this month amid rumours he was being courted to join the Liberals.

Jeneroux's initial resignation announcement did not give a date for his departure. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre later said on social media that Jeneroux will be resigning in the spring. Following Poilievre's statement, Jeneroux said he still didn't have a date for his departure but it would be "likely this spring."

A number of Conservative MPs released social media videos on Monday pledging to vote against the budget.

Garnett Genuis, the party's jobs critic, said the budget "smashes records for deficits" and argued that former prime minister Justin Trudeau made the same promises about government deficits driving economic growth.

"You know this at home, you know that our economy, that everyday Canadians are worse off after 10 years of Liberal government," he said.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton said the government failed to tackle problems with affordability in its fiscal plan.

"We cannot support this budget, we will not support this budget. We're fighting for you, we're fighting for affordability," he said.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies said his caucus members would use last week's time away from Ottawa to speak with constituents before making a final budget decision.

NDP MPs have said while they are worried about public sector job losses through the budget, that must be balanced against the potential for private sector job creation from the major infrastructure projects being advanced by the federal government.

The budget also contains a handful of measures NDP MPs have been pushing for, including a Filipino community centre in Davies' Vancouver Kingsway riding and money for a national aerial firefighting fleet.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said last week she can't support the budget without significant changes to environmental policy in the document.

Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont crossed the floor from the Conservatives to the Liberals on Nov. 4, the day the budget was tabled, placing the Carney government two seats away from a majority.

The Liberals presented their budget as a plan to spend less and invest more in the face of U.S. tariffs.

After taking Ottawa's cost savings goals into account, the budget proposes nearly $90 billion in new spending over five years, much of it focused on responding to the United States' trade disruption.