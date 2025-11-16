Canada News

A search for the missing Sullivan children turned up items not deemed relevant: RCMP

Search for children goes on

Photo: The Canadian Press Searchers return to the base camp after looking for six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan, two children missing in Lansdowne Station, N.S., Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

A search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan turned up a number of items, including a child's T-shirt, blanket, and a tricycle, but RCMP say the items hold no relevance in the children's disappearance.

The Sullivan children were reported missing by their mother on May 2, in Lansdowne, N.S.

Since that time, police and ground search teams, including a team of cadaver dogs, have swept the area near the Sullivan's home in hopes of finding anything that may lead to the children.

Please Bring Me Home, an Ontario-based non-profit, directed another search of the wooded area Saturday, focusing specifically on searching near the Middle River of Pictou.

Nick Oldrieve, executive director of Please Bring Me Home, says he was very impressed by the work already done by RCMP and previous search teams.

Oldrieve says he is putting together a master list of all co-ordinates searched and items found, and will hand it over to RCMP to aid in their efforts.