Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project
Steps toward port expansion
The federal and Manitoba governments say they are continuing to take steps toward a possible expansion of the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay.
The idea of improving the port and a railway that serves it is among several nation-building projects touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney.
But it's not clear when the project may come to fruition, as it is based on several requirements including a Crown-Indigenous corporation the province has yet to establish.
Carney met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew today and announced funding for a study on the potential of specialized icebreakers, ice tugs and research vessels at the port.
Kinew announced $51 million for improvements to the rail line and a new critical-minerals storage facility at the port.
The two politicians also attended a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of the execution of Métis leader Louis Riel.
