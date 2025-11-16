Canada News

Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project

Steps toward port expansion

Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand attend the Louis Riel Commemoration Event in Winnipeg on Sunday Nov. 16, 2025 at the Saint Boniface Cathedral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The federal and Manitoba governments say they are continuing to take steps toward a possible expansion of the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay.

The idea of improving the port and a railway that serves it is among several nation-building projects touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

But it's not clear when the project may come to fruition, as it is based on several requirements including a Crown-Indigenous corporation the province has yet to establish.

Carney met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew today and announced funding for a study on the potential of specialized icebreakers, ice tugs and research vessels at the port.

Kinew announced $51 million for improvements to the rail line and a new critical-minerals storage facility at the port.

The two politicians also attended a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of the execution of Métis leader Louis Riel.