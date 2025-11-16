283113
Federal and Manitoba governments announce more steps toward port project

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press - Nov 16, 2025 / 12:42 pm | Story: 584310

The federal and Manitoba governments say they are continuing to take steps toward a possible expansion of the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay.

The idea of improving the port and a railway that serves it is among several nation-building projects touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

But it's not clear when the project may come to fruition, as it is based on several requirements including a Crown-Indigenous corporation the province has yet to establish.

Carney met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew today and announced funding for a study on the potential of specialized icebreakers, ice tugs and research vessels at the port.

Kinew announced $51 million for improvements to the rail line and a new critical-minerals storage facility at the port.

The two politicians also attended a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of the execution of Métis leader Louis Riel.

