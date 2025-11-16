Canada News

Pilot killed in eastern Ontario plane crash participating in training flight: TSB

Photo: The Canadian Press Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the pilot killed in a Sunday mid-air collision in eastern Ontario was taking part in a training exercise.

The TSB says it has deployed a team to Martintown in South Glengarry, about 115 kilometres away from Ottawa, after a mid-air crash involving a 172 Cessna and a Piper Seminole.

The collision was first reported by Ontario Provincial Police, who say they were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

OPP say one of the planes had landed safely while another was found in a wooded area.

They say the pilot and sole occupant of that plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The safety board says the planes were both owned by Cornwall Aviation, a flight school based in the area.

In a social media post Saturday, Cornwall Aviation said the crash made for a "very difficult day for our aviation community."

"Nothing can prepare you for such tragedy," the post said.

"At this time we would ask that your thoughts be with the family of those directly affected and the days to come for them."