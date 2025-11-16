Canada News

Snow and wind warnings are in place across Atlantic provinces

Much of the Atlantic region is under a weather warning today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for central and northern New Brunswick.

The weather service says parts of New Brunswick could see close to 15 centimetres of snow today and continuing into Monday.

There is a wind warning across eastern Nova Scotia and into Cape Breton with winds gusting up to 90 kilometres an hour.

Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are under both snowfall and high wind warnings, with a significant snow expected Monday in the Eagle River area of Labrador.

Strong winds are forecast across much of southern Newfoundland, where the Channel-Port aux Basques area could see winds of up to 140 kilometres an hour tonight and into Monday morning.