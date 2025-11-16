Canada News

84-year-old woman dead after house fire in Toronto, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say an 84-year-old woman has died after a house fire in the city’s Annex neighbourhood.

Police say emergency responders were called to a house on fire in the area of Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

In a social media post, police said a woman of an unknown age was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Sunday morning update from police shared to social media says the woman, 84, died from her injuries in hospital.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.