84-year-old woman dead after house fire in Toronto, police say
House fire kills woman
Toronto police say an 84-year-old woman has died after a house fire in the city’s Annex neighbourhood.
Police say emergency responders were called to a house on fire in the area of Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
In a social media post, police said a woman of an unknown age was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A Sunday morning update from police shared to social media says the woman, 84, died from her injuries in hospital.
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
