84-year-old woman dead after house fire in Toronto, police say

House fire kills woman

The Canadian Press - Nov 16, 2025 / 8:51 am | Story: 584283
Toronto police say an 84-year-old woman has died after a house fire in the city’s Annex neighbourhood.

Police say emergency responders were called to a house on fire in the area of Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

In a social media post, police said a woman of an unknown age was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Sunday morning update from police shared to social media says the woman, 84, died from her injuries in hospital.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

